undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Turkey Cranberry Pumpkin Dog Treats: Biscuits, Grain-Free & Jerky
By Izzy Foxx,2 days ago
The best homemade dog treats come down to three core skills: mixing, shaping, and controlling texture. When you pair lean turkey with cranberries and pumpkin, you get a trio that works beautifully in baked, grain-free, and dried formats. The ingredients are dog-safe, easy to source, and genuinely appealing to most pups. Pumpkin adds digestible fiber, turkey provides protein, and cranberries bring a tart accent that keeps things interesting without added sugar. The method is forgiving, the flavors are seasonal, and the result is a practical batch you can make in one kitchen session and portion for the week.