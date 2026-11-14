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Connecticut Man Loses $55,748 in Alleged Stock Investment Scam After Refusing Extra Withdrawal Fees
By Daniel Harris,2 days ago
A 70-year-old Connecticut man lost $55,748 in an alleged stock investment scam after sending more than $125,000 to people promising investment returns. The situation took a troubling turn when he tried to withdraw his money and was told to pay additional fees before accessing his funds. According to a November...
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