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What Florists Are Talking About This Week: Packing a Holiday Flower Booth
By Travis Rigby,2 days ago
One member of the public r/florists forum posted on Nov. 12 about taking two centerpieces to a weekend market: one for a fall table and one with a Christmas look. In another discussion, a poster who described themself as a Portland, Oregon, florist asked what other vendors bring: vase arrangements or hand-tied bouquets, and at what price.