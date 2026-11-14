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Tara Nethercott Nominated Wyoming Senate President, Lloyd Larsen House Speaker
By Clair McFarland,2 days ago
CASPER - Meeting privately on Saturday, the Republicans of the Wyoming Legislature nominated Cheyenne-based Sen. Tara Nethercott as Senate President and Lander-based Rep. Lloyd Larsen as House Speaker. The two positions are chief in their respective chambers. They decide lawmakers’ committee assignments, bill assignments to committees, and run the Legislature’s...
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