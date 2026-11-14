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Sammamish Creek Reopens to Kokanee After 13 Barriers Fall in 8-Year Push
By Nicole Black,11 days ago
King County has removed the last of 13 barriers that blocked fish from reaching spawning grounds around Lake Sammamish, capping an eight-year effort that just reopened George Davis Creek in Sammamish to kokanee salmon and other native fish. New box culverts installed beneath the King County Parks' East Lake Sammamish Trail and the City of Sammamish's East Lake Sammamish Parkway now give fish access to restored habitat for the first time in a century.