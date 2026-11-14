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Fetterman Reveals on Fox the ‘Red Line’ That Would Make Him Ditch Democratic Party
2 days ago
Fox News' Kayleigh McEnany pressed Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) multiple times on the "red line" that would make him ditch the Democratic Party. On Fox News' Saturday in America, McEnany repeatedly asked Fetterman about whether he'd ever leave his part,y as the senator blasted the Democratic progressive wing and "progressive darling" Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), who has announced that he will be running for Senate majority leader.
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