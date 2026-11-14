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Fetterman Slams His Party’s Effort to Replace Chuck Schumer After Midterm Victory: ‘Can’t We Just Take the Win?’
2 days ago
Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) told Democrats to just "take the win" after their midterms victories, and give up the effort to replace Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY). Fetterman joined Fox News' Kayleigh McEnany on Saturday in America, where he blasted Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), who has announced he will be running to take over Schumer's leadership role once congressional majorities flip in January.
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