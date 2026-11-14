undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Celebrating Dave Cossetta's legacy and his restaurant's award-winning panettones
13 days ago
KARE 11 is paying tribute to one of Minnesota's finest — Dave Cossetta — the fourth-generation owner of the longstanding St. Paul Italian restaurant Cossetta Alimentari. He passed away unexpectedly on Thursday. Dave spent the last two decades perfecting his restaurant's panettone recipe and part of his dream was to share with the world its fruit-jeweled deliciousness. That dream became a reality at the Pannetone World Cup in Milan, Italy, recently.
1