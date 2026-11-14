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Get On The Bus town hall calls for TARC growth
By Grady Amick,12 days ago
On Thursday, Nov. 12, five panelists from various local organizations spoke at the University of Louisville to get more funding for TARC buses. Get On The Bus, an arm of the Louisville Democratic Socialists of America, hosted the town hall, which had a crowd of a few dozen supporters. Many were active Get On The Bus members, others were there to hear more about TARC.
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