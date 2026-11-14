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NFL reshuffles officiating crews for Week 10, including double duty for one crew due to FAA ground stop
By Bryan DeArdo,2 days ago
The NFL has made several officiating changes for Week 10 in response to Friday's FAA ground stop. Officials have been reassigned to games that are within driving distance of their hometowns. Among the biggest changes for Sunday will be two referees working games as umpires, three backup referees assigned to...