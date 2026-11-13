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City of Osaka warns of data breach impacting 1 million as Japan reels from dozens of cyber incidents
10 days ago
The city of Osaka notified the public that a data breach involving a third-party technology provider exposed more than 1 million email addresses tied to an online administrative services platform. According to a statement published by the government of Japan’s third-largest city, hackers accessed the Arara email distribution service used...