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Core Nutritionals goes Chocolate for the next flavor of edible creatine product
2 days ago
Fruit has been the go-to for chewable creatine supplements, which makes sense for a type of product you eat a few pieces at a time for a candy-like experience. The reputable Core Nutritionals took that approach at the beginning of the year, introducing Creatine Chews as a creatine alternative you could take without mixing. Its two flavors at launch were Tropical Mango Pineapple and Strawberry Lemonade, which are currently the same options available.