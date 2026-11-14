undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Browns Browns Bring Back Rookie Yet Again in Latest Roster Shuffle
By J.R. DeGroote,2 days ago
Carsen Ryan has been cut twice in less than three weeks, but the Cleveland Browns are giving their rookie tight end another shot on the active roster. The Browns announced Saturday that they signed Ryan from the practice squad. Cleveland also placed fullback Michael Burton on injured reserve with a calf injury and elevated tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden for Sunday’s matchup with the Houston Texans.