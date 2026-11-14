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Friday Night Lights Week 12; Sac-Joaquin Section Scoreboard for Nov.13
By Folsom Times Staff,13 days ago
The Sac-Joaquin Section high school football postseason got underway Friday, Nov. 13, with 60 games scheduled across the region as teams began their playoff runs and others competed in postseason bowl games. The opening Friday of postseason action included quarterfinal victories for Folsom and Oak Ridge, while Vista del Lago, Cordova and Casa Roble saw their seasons come to an end.