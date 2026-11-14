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Driver killed in Gardena crash, two others injured
2 days ago
GARDENA – A motorist was killed, and two other people were injured during a three-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Gardena, authorities said. Officers dispatched at approximately 6 a.m. Saturday to the intersection of Normandie and Rosecrans avenues located a driver who had been ejected from a vehicle and appeared to have suffered fatal injuries, according to Lt. Matthew Hassoldt of the Gardena Police Department.
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