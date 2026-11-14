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Blue Devils Come Up Just Short in 59-57 Thriller Against Goshen
11 days ago
HUNTINGTON, Ind. - The Lawrence Tech University Blue Devils (2-3) dropped a tight, back-and-forth contest to the Goshen (IN) Maple Leafs (2-4), falling 59-57 on Friday night in Huntington, Indiana. In a physical matchup featuring five ties and five lead changes, LTU overcame a sluggish six-point first quarter by holding Goshen to eight points in the second to tie the game at 21-21 at halftime.