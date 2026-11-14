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Patriots Men's Tennis Earns No. 7 Ranking in NAIA Preseason Coaches' Poll
2 days ago
Kansas City, MO – The University of the Cumberlands men's tennis team continues to establish itself among the nation's top programs, earning the No. 7 spot in the 2026-27 NAIA Men's Tennis Preseason Coaches' Poll, as announced by the national office Friday. The Patriots move up one spot from last year's preseason ranking of No. 8, marking their seventh consecutive season appearing in the NAIA Top 25.
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