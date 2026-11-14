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Man, 21, arrested for reckless driving, DUI after Hurricane collision that sent 6 juveniles hospital
By Gephardt Daily Staff,2 days ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 14, 2026 (Gephardt Daily) — A Hurricane City Police officer has arrested a man for allege crimes including negligently operating a vehicle with injury and driving under the influence after an Oct. 24 collision that sent six young patients to the hospital. Victor Manuel Lomeli,...