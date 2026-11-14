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How much money do the Phillies have coming off the books this offseason?
By Ty Daubert,12 days ago
The general managers’ meetings are over, moves are being made and the offseason is underway ahead of the impending Major League Baseball lockout. The Phillies have holes to address, whether that’s before or after the lockout, and the expiration of some big contracts could help them do so. But just how much money does the team have coming off the books this winter?