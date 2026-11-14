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Update/Located: Maui police seek help locating Nāpili woman reported missing on Nov. 13, 2026
2 days ago
Update: Makekau was located and found to be in good health. The Maui Police Department thanks the public for their assistance. Previous post: The Maui Police Department requests the public’s assistance in locating Kaimaile Makekau, 43, of Nāpili. A concerned acquaintance reported Makekau missing on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, after she was last heard from at approximately 4:30 p.m. via cell phone.
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