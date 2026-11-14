undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Gunman Opens Fire on inXile Entertainment Office in California — No Injuries Reported
By Vladislav Nikolaev,2 days ago
A gunman opened fire on the California office of game developer inXile Entertainment, though no employees were injured and police have already arrested a suspect. The incident occurred on November 11, 2026, in Tustin, where the Microsoft-owned studio is based. Shots rang out around 1:10 PM local time when an unidentified individual opened fire from a passing vehicle. Bullets struck the lower floor of the building, and responding officers recovered between five and eight shell casings at the scene.
2