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How to cope when holidays bring up grief, family tension, and pressure
By Christopher Fisher for Northwell Health,9 days ago
Northwell Health reports that the holidays can heighten grief and family tensions, emphasizing the importance of realistic boundaries and coping strategies to maintain mental well-being. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention readers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need...