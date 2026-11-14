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Part II: How to Safely Pack Your Luxury Goods for Travel
13 days ago
Part I: What You Need to Know Before Traveling Abroad with Personal Luxury Goods — Passport? Check. Wallet? Check. Window seat? Here’s hoping. The usual pre-flight checklist is second nature, but if you’re traveling with a few treasured luxury pieces, there’s another question worth asking: have you packed them properly? Whether you’re bringing along a Hermès Mini Kelly, a favorite heirloom watch, or a sprinkling of diamond jewelry, knowing how to pack your luxury goods can make all the difference.