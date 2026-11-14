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New Attack on Titan 3 Gameplay Revealed
By Vladislav Nikolaev,2 days ago
Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Omega Force have released an 11-minute gameplay video for the anime action game Attack on Titan 3. The new gameplay footage showcases character interactions at the camp between missions. Playing as a Scout Regiment soldier, you can freely talk to characters, build bonds with them, and spend downtime together—such as having tea with Captain Levi. The video also highlights expeditions beyond the walls and exploring open areas, featuring fast-paced battles against various Titan classes using Omni-Directional Mobility (ODM) Gear.