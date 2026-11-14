undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Asheville approves nearly $7M in road improvements including bike paths, greenway
By Jordan Grantz,2 days ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The Asheville City Council this week approved millions of dollars to improve bicycle and pedestrian safety as part of the Interstate 26 Connector project. Mike Sule rides his bike to work, and as executive director of Asheville on Bikes, he advocates for safe streets around Asheville. He also works to cultivate a strong cycling community.
1