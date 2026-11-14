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Pokémon Heartfelt Gold Adds 1,000+ Pokémon to a Fan-Made Johto Adventure
By Vladislav Nikolaev,2 days ago
Pokémon Heartfelt Gold, a fan-made Nintendo DS ROM hack developed by Trinsic, expands the classic experience by bringing Legendary and Mythical Pokémon—alongside locations from other regions—into a brand-new adventure. The newly released trailer highlights the project's biggest draws, showcasing rare encounters and a blend of familiar and original areas.