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Kevin Spacey's Pandemic Conspiracy Thriller ‘The Awakening' Is Coming in November: “The Film They Don't Want You to See”
By Jordan Ruimy,2 days ago
"The Awakening," the British conspiracy thriller featuring Kevin Spacey, now has a U.S. release date (via Variety) Blue Harbor Entertainment will release it on digital and cable platforms on November 24. The tagline: "The Film They Don't Want You to See." Who's "they," exactly? The Illuminati? The Deep State? Hard...