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49ers Set High Asking Price For QB Mac Jones At Trade Deadline
By Connor Byrne,2 days ago
After three straight rough seasons divided between New England and Jacksonville, quarterback Mac Jones’ stock was down when he reached free agency in March 2025. Jones accepted the 49ers’ two-year, $7MM offer to serve as a backup, but he ended up playing far more than expected last season. As Brock Purdy missed nine games with a toe injury, Jones rebuilt his stock over eight starts and helped the 49ers to a 5-3 record.