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11/13 KVCR Midday News: Michael Rios declares victory in Ontario District 3 council race; Perris suspends contract with Flock Safety
By Anthony Victoria,10 days ago
The Inland Empire's local news doesn't run on autopilot, it runs on people like you. With federal funding stripped away, KVCR is now 100% community funded. Step up and become a member today. 1. Michael Rios, a progressive candidate who ran for Ontario City Council's District 3 seat, has declared...