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Daiyan Henley's wild week ended with an unexpected return to Chargers: 'Am I jobless?'
12 days ago
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- Tasked with playing the rest of the season for a team that traded him, Daiyan Henley showed grace, acceptance and humility. The Los Angeles Chargers linebacker put his emotions aside. And left room for jokes. Henley learned late Wednesday night that his trade to the Denver Broncos fell through, and wondered, "Am I jobless?" Henley would usually get paid the next day.