undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
DSU football looks to close 2026 season on a high note at MSU-Northern
9 days ago
Location: Tilleman Field / Havre, Mont. Kick-off: 1 p.m. (Central Time)/12 p.m. (Mountain Time) Dakota State (S.D.) (6-4 overall record, 2-3 Frontier East) looks to end their 2026 season on a high note as they remain on the road. The Trojans return to the state of Montana for the second straight Saturday, visiting MSU-Northern (0-10 overall record, 0-5 Frontier East) at Tilleman Field in Havre, MOnt. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. (Central Time)/12 p.m. (Mountain Time).