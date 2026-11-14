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A surprise shakes up the FIFA elections: Infantino on the verge of an electoral gift
By Abdelmawgood Samir,2 days ago
The development leaves Infantino's opponents scrambling for an alternative, having pinned their hopes on the French coach as the most prominent rival and the man best equipped to mount a serious electoral challenge. French newspaper "L'Équipe" reports that Wenger is leaning towards staying out of the race. His position should...