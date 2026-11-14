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Norway v Wales 2-0 live: after Nusa, Schjelderup comes on and scores
By Emanuele Tramacere,2 days ago
Norway-Wales kicks off matchday five of Group 4 in League A of the 2026/2027 Nations League at 18:00 at the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo. Haaland and his team-mates face Craig Bellamy's Wales in a do-or-die game for both sides. They are chasing second-placed Denmark and a potential place in the tournament finals as the best runners-up, behind already-qualified Portugal.