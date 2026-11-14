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Stonecrest Seniors in Their 80s and 90s Set a World Record With the 'Guru of Abs'
By Bella Cruz,2 days ago
More than 290 seniors packed into a Stonecrest gym, some in their 80s and 90s, and danced and stretched their way through a 45-minute fitness and nutrition lesson led by DaShaun Johnson, the Atlanta trainer known as the “Guru of Abs.” The session at Samson Health & Fitness Center set a new Guinness World Records mark for the world's largest senior care lesson.
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