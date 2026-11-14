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Browns' Zaire Mitchell-Paden: Elevated to Cleveland's 53-man roster
By RotoWire Staff,2 days ago
The Browns elevated Mitchell-Paden from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports. The move gives the Browns another contributor on special teams and more depth at tight end for Sunday's game against the Texans. Mitchell-Paden has not appeared in a regular-season game since 2025, when he suited up for eight contests (six with Baltimore, two with New Orleans) and accumulated two catches (on three targets) for 17 yards.