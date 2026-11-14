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Political bombshell in Michigan puts AU student reporters in the thick of the action
By Deona Easterson,13 days ago
“That kind of adrenaline, trial-by-fire moment can never be replicated and gave me the greatest writing lesson of my life.”. Twenty-three American University students, many with no journalism experience, found themselves covering one of the biggest political developments in Michigan’s closely watched 2026 Senate race. Just two days before...
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