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RAF Abu Dhabi results: Merab Dvalishvili’s teammate Saba Lazashvili pulls off upset win over Urijah Faber
By Damon Martin,2 days ago
It’s been quite a week for Saba Lazashvili. Prior to Wednesday, he was an unknown Georgian wrestler and teammate to Merab Dvalishvili but after backing up the former UFC bantamweight champion when they were attacked by Usman Nurmagomegdov and members of his squad, the 21-year-old has suddenly become a household name.