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UFC 334 Paths to Victory: Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit
By Jed Meshew,2 days ago
UFC 334 takes place this Saturday, headlined by a heavyweight title fight between newly minted champion Ciryl Gane and surging upstart Josh Hokit. Gane won an interim belt by beating Alex Pereira at UFC White House, and was later elevated to the undisputed champion after Tom Aspinall had a setback in his recovery. Hokit, meanwhile, was fighting his way into the UFC via Contender Series just a year ago, but now finds himself on the cusp of holding a UFC title.