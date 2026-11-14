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Watch Connor Hughes knock out UFC veteran with brutal combo at PFL Dubai
By Guilherme Cruz,2 days ago
Connor Hughes made short work of Shem Rock in the final preliminary bout at PFL Dubai, which took place Saturday at the Coca-Cola Arena in the United Arab Emirates. A veteran of nine PFL appearances, Hughes slept Rock with a nasty combination of hooks early in the first round, forcing referee Bryan Miner to call for the stop in just 64 seconds.