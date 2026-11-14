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Famitsu most-wanted games for Nov. 14th, 2026
2 days ago
Each issue of Famitsu provides us with the results of their “Most Wanted” feature, which is a reader poll to see what games people are chomping at the bit to play. The top games from this week’s issue have been revealed, and Pokémon Winds and Waves has once again secured the top spot. Read on below to see the full breakdown, with plenty of love for upcoming Switch 2 titles to be found. (h/t Genki)