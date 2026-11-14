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First North Atlantic Right Whale Calf of ’26/’27 Season Sighted Off Florida
By John Liang,2 days ago
The first North Atlantic right whale calf of the 2026/2027 season was spotted 11 miles off St. Augustine Inlet, Florida on November 10. The calf and its mother was sighted by boaters, who reported them to the NOAA hotline. This is the first confirmed right whale mother-calf pair sighted in the Southeast US during the 2026-2027 calving season, according to Florida’s Fish and Wildlife Research Institute.
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