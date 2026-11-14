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Play Nintendo kicks off a Zelda: Ocarina of Time "Let's Play" series
2 days ago
Jordan is starting a brand new adventure in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time game on the Nintendo Switch 2 system! Her dad loved the original when he was a kid, so now it’s Jordan’s turn to explore Hyrule. Along the way, she’ll meet some friends in Kokiri Forest, like Navi and Saria, hunt for rupees, find her first sword and shield, and discover what the Great Deku Tree needs help with.