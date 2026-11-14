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Dan Hicks’ Wife Hannah Storm Gets Personal Message From Tiger Woods Amid Golf Announcer’s Death
By Jonathan Adams,2 days ago
Dan Hicks’ wife Hannah Storm continues to be in the thoughts of media members, golfers and Notre Dame fans alike as the family mourns the death of the legendary NBC announcer. Tiger Woods was among the golfers to share a heartfelt message on Hicks as the legend revealed a personal note to Storm as part of a tribute to the announcer on social media.