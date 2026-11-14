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Texans Change Plans After Insider Update on Will Anderson Jr, Fellow Pro Bowler
By Josh Buckhalter,2 days ago
The Houston Texans are expected to have Will Anderson Jr. in Week 10 against the Cleveland Browns. However, fellow Pro Bowler Danielle Hunter is a different story. “Texans defensive ends Will Anderson Jr. (ankle) and Danielle Hunter (hamstring) both popped up on the injury report Thursday and didn’t practice Friday,” The Sweep’s Tom Pelissero reported on November 14. “Hunter is out Sunday against the Browns and most likely will be out Thursday against the Colts with the short turnaround, but Anderson—officially listed as questionable—should be available Sunday.”