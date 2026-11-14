undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Who Gives Women in Hospitality Their Next Big Break?
2 days ago
At The Hospitality Show in Miami Beach, five women shared what hotel owners expect from their suppliers and what helped them get the chance to lead. When Kimberly Nguyen was at Web.com, founder and CEO David Brown put her in charge of the company’s PGA Tour partnership. He also backed her as she built an advertising agency serving the Tour and its players. “He gave me real ownership, trusted me to make decisions, and supported me in building something from the ground up,” she said.