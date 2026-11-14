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Seattle Sounders defender Jackson Ragen suspended by MLS Disciplinary Committee
By MLSsoccer staff,2 days ago
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued several rulings after Matchday 35 of the 2026 season. The MLS Disciplinary Committee has suspended Seattle Sounders FC defender Jackson Ragen for two matches and fined Ragen an undisclosed amount under Disciplinary Committee Parameter 3 for serious foul play in the 76th minute of Seattle’s match against LAFC on November 7.