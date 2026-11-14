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Lions vs. Patriots 5 Qs preview: Can Drake Maye clean up turnovers against Detroit in Germany?
By Ryan Mathews,2 days ago
Here’s our Q&A preview with Pats Pulpit about this Week 10 matchup between the Detroit Lions and New England Patriots. For their first game in 11 days, the Detroit Lions take their show on the road across the Atlantic for an international Week 10 showdown in Munich, Germany, facing off against the defending AFC Champion New England Patriots.