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Nelson Is The Man In SpeeD2 Midgets
By Richie Murray,2 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — One championship is pretty nice. But a second one was twice as nice for Tyler Nelson. The Olathe, Kansas racer successfully defended his USAC Midwest Thunder SpeeD2 Midget championship in 2026 by racking up three feature victories, plus a series-leading 10 top fives, 13 top tens, three fast qualifying times, and seven heat race wins during the 13-race series to defeat Bryce Massingill by a 40-point margin in the final tally.