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Cold But Dry Weekend No Weather Issues For The Week Ahead
By joseph,13 days ago
USE THE COUPON CODE “summer2026” AND GET 10 PERCENT OFF ON ANY PURCHASE. Cold But Dry Weekend No Weather Issues For The Week Ahead. The weekend is underway and it is a cold one. This is the coldest weather of the Autumn season so far. Our coastal storm that brought severe weather Thursday, and a raw rainy Friday is gone. Today does have the feel that winter is coming. Gusty winds of up to 30 mph at times will make it feel about 10 degrees colder than the forecast daytime highs in the middle 40s. Skies should be no worse than partly sunny today. Rotation around an upper trough will produce some clouds from time to time. Lake effect snows are ongoing today in Western New York and Western Pennsylvania but we expect to see anything that forms on the radars will be well to the north and west.