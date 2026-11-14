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‘KPop Demon Hunters’ world tour coming to Oakland Arena for two shows in 2027
By Staff report,2 days ago
Animated K-pop group HUNTR/X from Netflix’s hit film “KPop Demon Hunters” is headed to Oakland Arena for two shows Aug. 10 and 11 as part of a worldwide concert tour. Netflix and AEG Presents will launch the KPop Demon Hunters Golden World Tour in June, with nearly 50 cities and more than 150 performances planned through 2028. The first announced dates span North America, United Kingdom and Europe, with additional shows in Asia Pacific and Latin America to be announced.